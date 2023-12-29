Promote Your Business
Man, 3 nieces injured after rollover crash in Rankin County

Man, 3 juveniles injured after rollover crash in Rankin County
Man, 3 juveniles injured after rollover crash in Rankin County
By Howard Ballou and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man and three juveniles are in local hospitals after a rollover crash occurred in Rankin County Friday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jeremiah Jordan, a white GMC Yukon, driven by a man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed and rolled over in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Riverplace in the Riverchase community off Old Fannin Road.

Jordan says there were three girls in the vehicle aged 12, 13, and 4 years old. The three girls suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Children’s of Mississippi hospital.

The man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with minor injuries. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says is an uncle of the three girls.

He could face a DUI charge once he is released from UMMC after empty alcohol bottles were found in and around the vehicle.

