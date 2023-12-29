Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Ridgeland

Quatyn Hill, 26
Quatyn Hill, 26(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to several auto burglaries in Ridgeland. Firearms, credit cards, and other personal property were among the items taken.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, police have been investigating several auto burglaries over the last few weeks and identified 26-year-old Quatyn Hill as a suspect.

On December 21, 2023, investigators observed Hill traveling in a vehicle, which was later parked at Staybridge Suites in Ridgeland. As they attempted to make contact with Hill, he fled from the vehicle on foot.

Ridgeland Police says they then pursued Hill - who was carrying an AR-15 - when the suspect tripped and dropped the rifle.

Officers and a bystander detained Hill. The 26-year-old was placed into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that the rifle he carried was one stolen in the recent string of burglaries. Numerous other stolen items were also collected at the scene.

Hill was charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen weapon, credit card fraud, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The suspect is being held at the Madison County Detention Center pending his initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Supervisor David Archie discusses the county's ARPA spending at a Thursday press conference.
Archie details county’s ARPA spending days before he leaves office
Who Investigates the Sheriff? In Mississippi, Often No One.
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Jackson Police investigating after deadly shooting
Jackson Police investigating after deadly shooting