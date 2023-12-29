Jackson man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to several auto burglaries in Ridgeland. Firearms, credit cards, and other personal property were among the items taken.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, police have been investigating several auto burglaries over the last few weeks and identified 26-year-old Quatyn Hill as a suspect.

On December 21, 2023, investigators observed Hill traveling in a vehicle, which was later parked at Staybridge Suites in Ridgeland. As they attempted to make contact with Hill, he fled from the vehicle on foot.

Ridgeland Police says they then pursued Hill - who was carrying an AR-15 - when the suspect tripped and dropped the rifle.

Officers and a bystander detained Hill. The 26-year-old was placed into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that the rifle he carried was one stolen in the recent string of burglaries. Numerous other stolen items were also collected at the scene.

Hill was charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen weapon, credit card fraud, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The suspect is being held at the Madison County Detention Center pending his initial appearance.

