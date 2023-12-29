Promote Your Business
Gloomy New Years Eve Forecast

Elise’s Forecast
Mostly sunny and chilly
Mostly sunny and chilly
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Varying temperatures to get us out the door today thanks to clouds that moved in yesterday afternoon and stuck around overnight. Many did return to the 20s, but some have stayed in the low to mid 30s this morning. Many of you will see frost on the ground/windshield and may need some extra time for the morning commute. The afternoon hours will be similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s but feeling a little cooler with the wind.

Heading into the last weekend of the year we will start to warm a little more. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s Saturday and make it to the 60s Sunday afternoon. However, winds will still be gusty and could make things feel a little cooler at times. Showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning but should not bring any significant impacts to your NYE plans!

More rain is likely into the middle of next week, with Wednesday holding the potential for a few thunderstorms as another system slides through. This coverage looks to be more widespread and heavier, so be prepared for cold and rainy conditions to impact your mid-week commutes! Speaking of cold, temperatures through next week will stay below average with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s starting Monday. Overnight lows will continue to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

