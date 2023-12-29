First Alert Forecast: Temperature warm up for the last weekend of the year but rain chances increase for the start of January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Sunny skies will continue this afternoon although it will still be a bit of a chilly day with highs in the low 50s. It may feel a bit cooler with the winds today gusting upwards of 20 mph at times. As the sun sets this evening, we will see temperatures drop again into the upper 20s.

Saturday: As you wake up Saturday, you can expect another frosty morning with lows below freezing. By lunchtime, mostly sunny skies will stick around as highs warm up into the mid 50s. We are in for another cold night as temperatures fall back into the low 30s Saturday night. You can expect frost again as you wake up Sunday morning.

Extended forecast: It will be a bit of a chilly start again come Sunday morning . However, we will warm up nicely by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. New Years Eve will be relatively quiet and not as cold with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, but there is a slight chance for rain to develop overnight and into New Years Day. Not everyone will see the rain, unfortunately, but a few light showers will still be possible through around the middle of Monday morning. Rain will move out by the afternoon, and we should stay dry throughout the rest of the day and for most of Tuesday. Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday, which could bring us the chance for more widespread showers and measurable amounts of rainfall. Temperatures next week will stay in the low 50s.

