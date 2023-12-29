Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: dry and slightly warmer for the holiday weekend

Better rain chances emerge into the New Year next week
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky will hang overhead this evening as temperatures cool down. Expect overnight lows to bottom out near freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s by morning. We could see areas of frost develop later tonight as well.

THIS WEEKEND: Southerly flow will lead to a slight warm up for the last weekend of 2023. Afternoon highs on Saturday are forecast to top out generally in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures up in the middle 60s. All New Year’s Eve and firework plans will be good to go for Sunday evening before we ring in the New Year.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Parts of the area, mainly those south of I-20, could see a few showers Monday morning from a weak disturbance. Otherwise, most of the day will be quiet and cool with high temperatures in the middle 50s. A better chance for all central Mississippi to see rain will be on Wednesday from an area of low-pressure lifting out of the southwest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

Latest News

Rain chances increase for the New Year
First Alert Forecast: Temperature warm up for the last weekend of the year but rain chances increase for the start of January
Ashley's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Mostly sunny and chilly
Gloomy New Years Eve Forecast