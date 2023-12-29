First Alert Forecast: dry and slightly warmer for the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky will hang overhead this evening as temperatures cool down. Expect overnight lows to bottom out near freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s by morning. We could see areas of frost develop later tonight as well.

THIS WEEKEND: Southerly flow will lead to a slight warm up for the last weekend of 2023. Afternoon highs on Saturday are forecast to top out generally in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures up in the middle 60s. All New Year’s Eve and firework plans will be good to go for Sunday evening before we ring in the New Year.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Parts of the area, mainly those south of I-20, could see a few showers Monday morning from a weak disturbance. Otherwise, most of the day will be quiet and cool with high temperatures in the middle 50s. A better chance for all central Mississippi to see rain will be on Wednesday from an area of low-pressure lifting out of the southwest.

