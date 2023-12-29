Promote Your Business
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi mixing engineer nominated for Grammy

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s not every day that you get a phone call about your work being nominated for a Grammy, but Courtland Liddell’s days are more like dreams lately.

Born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, Liddell recently learned that he was nominated for a Grammy as a mixing engineer for the gospel song, “Your Power,” by Lacrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. 

“It’s official, I am a Grammy Nominated Mixing Engineer,” Liddell wrote online. “Not only is this a huge accomplishment but what is more wild is that I mixed this record in my acoustically untreated bedroom in Jackson, Mississippi. I am a living testament to what having God, unshakeable crazy faith, undeniable work ethic, and commitment to excellence can get you. From serving with the elite 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to attending SCAD – The University for Creative Careers and now receiving my first Recording Academy / Grammys nomination I am extremely thankful and grateful!”

Liddell stopped by WLBT+ to share a snippet of the song he mixed as well as how the opportunity came about.

