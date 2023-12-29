Body discovered in trunk of vehicle near Elm and Wood Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating what could be another homicide in the capital city.

Capitol Police discovered a body in the trunk of a vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Elm and Wood Streets Friday morning.

Chief Bo Luckey tells WLBT officers had just wrapped up a traffic stop when a person flagged them down to alert them of a vehicle there.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the unidentified man in the trunk of a vehicle, with a single gunshot wound.

The department is investigating the matter as a homicide. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred there or somewhere else.

