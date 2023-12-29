Promote Your Business
Bail bondsman faces charges in Scott County

Maury Walley, of Walley Bail Bonding, is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of a bail bond company in Scott County has been arrested.

Maury Walley, of Walley Bail Bonding, is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have been victimized by Walley to report it to an investigator. The number to the sheriff’s office is 601-469-1511.

