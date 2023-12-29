Archie details county’s ARPA spending days before he leaves office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In what could be his last press conference before leaving office, an outgoing Hinds County supervisor is calling out the county for misspending millions in COVID-19 relief dollars.

On Thursday, District 2 Supervisor David Archie outlined the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending, saying much of it was done without his support, and that the funds spent could have been better used elsewhere.

Archie pointed to more than $4 million spent to upgrade the county’s computer systems, saying the county got hacked after the upgrades were implemented, to the $3 million awarded to Hope Federal Credit Union, to provide collateral to small businesses seeking loans in the wake of the pandemic.

So far, just $729,000 of those funds have been allocated, documents show.

“They provided us a list of people that received these loans, and we don’t know whether or not those people exist,” he said. “We believe $3 million of your tax dollars have gone to the wrong place.”

Archie also questioned the board’s decision to use $3 million in ARPA funds to renovate the former military processing center at 664 North State St.

“I want you to take a tour of the 664 building on State Street,” he said. “And I want you all to come back and tell me whether or not $3 million has been spent on it.”

He says that money could have been better spent renovating other county buildings, paving roads, or improving parks.

The press conference comes more than a week after the board voted 3-2 to give Jackson State University $1 million in Rescue Plan money for economic development.

Archie said the dollars were initially slated to be given to the E-Center at Jackson State. However, the proposal was changed before the vote to give it to the university instead.

“The problem is, we don’t know what is going on. And sometimes, you don’t find out until it’s too late and all the money is gone,” he said. “And that’s where we stand.”

“Had Jackson State or the E-Center or anybody that represents Jackson State had contacted or had a conversation with all five board members concerning a lump sum of American Rescue Plan money, perhaps we would have been more than happy to provide that opportunity,” he said. “Nobody can explain to us how this came up and how this came about in just a short time... in a few weeks.”

Officials with the Mississippi E-Center gave a presentation at the Monday, December 18 meeting. The meeting was recessed until the following day for the vote.

Confusion has since surrounded the decision, including whether it was to be included on a special claims docket approved by the board on Wednesday.

Supervisors expected the million to be brought up for consideration. However, the matter was not. After the meeting, another source told WLBT the funds would be given to the university as part of a cost reimbursement agreement, meaning the matter would not be on claims.

Archie also brought up the county’s decision to pull back $2 million from parks and to rescind $6 million in ARPA funds initially set aside to make water system improvements in South Jackson.

“Why didn’t they give $2 million of that $6 million back to the parks?” he asked. “Why? Because somebody’s hand is in the cookie jar...”

Archie wasn’t sure where the money went, saying none of it went to District 1 or District 2. He also wasn’t sure where the county spent $7.8 million set aside to elevate a water tank.

“I’ve been trying to see where the water well is going up. I haven’t seen it yet,” he said.

It was unclear what water tower Archie was referring to. The county does plan to spend millions to build a water tower for the new jail. Land was being cleared for the project earlier this year.

Archie was defeated in his bid for re-election in the Democratic primary by retired businessman Anthony Smith. The supervisor is currently challenging that loss in the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Archie has been a lightning rod of controversy since being on the board. He was arrested in 2021 for disrupting a board meeting. The following year, he and Supervisor Credell Calhoun were at odds over who would be board president.

The supervisor referred to Calhoun as chairman, rather than president, and displayed a nameplate listing him as president in front of his seat in the boardroom.

Archie said his actions were an effort to “get your attention and you will know exactly what’s going on in Hinds County.”

“The media was showing me being the bad guy, and the media didn’t even know what was going on.”

Officials with Hope Credit Union were not immediately available for comment.

