Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Saco Police Department for a mother and child they say were abducted.

WABI reports the child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi. She is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

Police says the two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say at 3:41 p.m., the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state.

If you have any information, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Copyright 2023 WABI Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve

Latest News

The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas
Quatyn Hill, 26
Jackson man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Ridgeland