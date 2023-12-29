Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson

25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson
25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by Jackson Police for the murder of a 43-year-old who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thursday, the body of Willie Earl Ford Jr., was found in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Street in North Jackson.

Jackson Police are currently searching for Felix McClinton, 25, who allegedly shot and killed Ford.

If you know the whereabouts of McClinton, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

Latest News

Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle...
Mississippi man wanted after allegedly stealing vehicle
Maury Walley, of Walley Bail Bonding, is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and...
Bail bondsman faces charges in Scott County
Quatyn Hill, 26
Jackson man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Ridgeland
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County