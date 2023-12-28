Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body found in a locked storage unit is now the center of attention for the Yazoo City Police Department.

Tuesday morning, brothers Jackie and David Edmonds say they went to their oldest brother Sam’s storage unit behind the old Simmons Tire and Mini Storage location on Broadway Street.

When the two opened Sam’s unit, what happened next sounded like something out of a horror movie.

“When he unlocked the storage building, he got sick,” said Jackie Edmunds. “He started throwing up because he smelled the body.”

What lay beneath Jackie and David’s feet was a decomposed body, both of which fear it could be Sam.

Jackie says Sam has been missing for roughly a month, but the discovery of a body in Sam’s storage unit doesn’t guarantee that the body is his brother.

“Because the family found this body, there is some speculation that this is our missing person, but right now, we don’t know that. We haven’t identified the body yet,” said Yazoo City police Chief Terry Gann.

Chief Gann says the case is still being considered a missing person, due to the physical nature of the body when it was found.

He says his department, nor Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, is able to make a positive identification.

Shivers tells WLBT that there are even more complications in determining if the body truly is Sam, or not.

“The body has been sent to the state crime lab, but there’s not a pathologist in until January 3,” said Shivers. “There are currently 30 other autopsy cases ahead of this one.”

As of Wednesday, Chief Gann says his department is working with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to determine if this could be elevated to a murder case.

One of the only leads that Chief Gann’s department currently has is the make and model of Sam’s truck, a blue Ford Ranger, which they believe was stolen when Sam went missing.

“I hope they do catch the person who killed my brother,” said Jackie Edmonds.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re encouraged to contact the Yazoo City Police Department at 662-746-1131.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.