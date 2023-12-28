Two African Americans will serve as chancery clerk and circuit clerk for first time in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The first African American to win the office of circuit clerk in Copiah County was sworn in Wednesday.

Derrick Cubit, who had served as the county’s under sheriff, won the November election. He was sworn in by Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens.

Cubit and other Copiah County officials were sworn in Wednesday by Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens. (Derrick Cubit)

Cubit was joined by his family, friends, and supporters for the ceremony at the Copiah County Courthouse. Cubit currently serves as Chief of Police for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

He leaves that position on December 31. He officially takes office as circuit clerk on January 1.

The first African American woman was elected chancery clerk. Deborah Sandifer was also sworn into office Wednesday.

