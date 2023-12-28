Promote Your Business
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - One is in police custody after he allegedly shot a man in the head Thursday afternoon.

According to Yazoo City Police Chief Terry Gann, Alton Taylor Jr. is in custody at the Yazoo City Jail.

An officer was flagged down outside a local hospital where the victim had been taken in a private vehicle and told about the shooting.

The victim was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after he was taken to a local hospital.

Yazoo City Police located a car associated with the suspect at 8th Street and Prentiss Avenue and attempted to pull him over, prompting a brief vehicle pursuit that started near the Walmart on Grand Avenue and ended on East Powell Street.

Taylor then left his vehicle and ran, according to Gann. He was captured almost immediately.

The shooting victim was found beneath a house a block from that location. He was still alive when brought into the hospital. His current condition is not known.

Surveillance cameras helped police retrieve a small caliber handgun.

