John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John has taken the top spot as the most popular baby name in Mississippi for 2023, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Ava remained the most popular name for baby girls, the state agency’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics reports.

The data comes from birth certificates issued in the Magnolia State since January 1.

John replaces James as the most popular name for parents of baby boys this year, while James fell to second place.

Ava, meanwhile, has remained the most popular name for baby girls for two years in a row, according to birth certificate data.

Other notable entries on the list include Maverick, which catapulted from the No. 24 spot in 2022 to No. 16 this year.

Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, was often referred to as the "Maverick" for crossing party...
Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, was often referred to as the "Maverick" for crossing party lines. John is the most popular boys' name this year, while the name Maverick grows in popularity. (The Associated Press)

A new entry on this year’s list is Legend, which ties with Samuel as the 19th most popular name for boys.

On the girls’ side, Journee jumped from the No. 24 spot, moving up to No. 14.

However, Nova went down, going from the fourth-most-popular name in 2022 to the eighth-most-popular in 2023.

It's unclear if parents are naming their daughters Nova after the iconic muscle car.
It's unclear if parents are naming their daughters Nova after the iconic muscle car. (Trumann Police Dept.)

Chloe, meanwhile, remains more popular with Mississippi parents than Khloe.

But Khloe does appear to be catching up, claiming the No. 20 spot on the 2023 list, two spots behind the more traditionally spelled version of the name.

Khloe did not make the list last year.

A full listing of the names is below:

RankingBaby boysBaby girls
1JohnAva
2JamesAmelia
3WilliamOlivia
4ElijahCharlotte
5NoahHarper
6LiamElizabeth
7WaylonEmma
8MasonMary
9GraysonNova
10AsherEvelyn
11LeviElla
12KingstonBrooklyn
13Henry/MichaelKinsley
14JosiahEmery/Journee
15OliverLayla
16MaverickAutumn
17LucasSerenity
18ThomasChloe/Ellie/Ivy/Millie
19Legend/SamuelNaomi
20WyattKhloe
21WalkerPaisley
22Benjamin/Noah/Christopher/Jackson/NolanSkylar
23CarterAnna/Hazel
24Aiden/EzraNevaeh/Sadie/Willow
25HudsonAddison

