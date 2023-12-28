Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson Police searching for man missing since Dec. 22

Woods was last seen on December 22.
Woods was last seen on December 22.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help finding a man they say has been missing since before Christmas.

On Thursday, the department announced it was searching for 54-year-old Arthur Woods.

Woods was last seen on December 22 in the 1700 block of Capitol Street.

At the time, he was driving his white 2018 Chevy Malibu. The vehicle has been found.

Woods is said to be 5′10″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or JPD’s Special Victims Unit at (601) 665-7757.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Update: Victim named in Christmas day accident
The Mississippi State Department of Health says “a large number” of medical marijuana products...
Mississippi health department says some medical marijuana products are being retested for safety
Moore was last seen in a 2011 grey Infinity leaving a parking lot at UMMC Sunday night.
Crystal Springs police searching for man missing since Christmas Eve night
Cubit is the first African American to serve as Circuit Clerk in Copiah County.
Two African Americans will serve as chancery clerk and circuit clerk for first time in Copiah Co.
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother