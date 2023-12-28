Jackson Police searching for man missing since Dec. 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help finding a man they say has been missing since before Christmas.

On Thursday, the department announced it was searching for 54-year-old Arthur Woods.

Woods was last seen on December 22 in the 1700 block of Capitol Street.

At the time, he was driving his white 2018 Chevy Malibu. The vehicle has been found.

Woods is said to be 5′10″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or JPD’s Special Victims Unit at (601) 665-7757.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.