Jackson Police investigating after deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a body was found in North Jackson.

Jackson Police spokesperson Sam Brown has confirmed it was a homicide and JPD is investigating.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Street.

According to Jackson Police, Willie Earl Ford Jr., the victim, was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries sustained.

No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

