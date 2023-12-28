Jackson City Council to consider overriding mayor’s veto of city vehicle ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vote next week could override Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s veto of an ordinance that would limit the use of city vehicles.

Next week, the council is expected to vote on a measure to override the mayor’s December 20 veto of a council decision to amend city code prohibiting many employees from taking vehicles home and using them for non-business.

It will take a five-member majority to override the veto. The council approved the ordinance unanimously back in November.

Lumumba quietly struck down the measure before Christmas. According to his veto message, the mayor said the measure “lacked legal sufficiency and had not been reviewed or approved by the Office of the City Attorney [before] its adoption.”

He also said the measure required the review of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office to determine whether it violates Mississippi Code Section 21-8-13, which states that “no member of the council shall give order to any employee or subordinate of a municipality other than the council member’s personal staff.”

City Attorney Catoria Martin said the city would be seeking an AG’s opinion on the matter. It was not known if an opinion had been received.

We have reached out to the Attorney General’s Office and are waiting to hear back.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said previously the council does have the authority to govern the use of city property, including city vehicles. He also said the ordinance wasn’t about controlling employees but cutting fuel costs and curbing out-of-town accidents.

“If there is a fight... we can just defund Fuelman all across the city,” the council president said at the time. “I’m not trying to get with that. We’re just trying to find a workable solution... As you know, at the end of the day, we control the purse and those essential assets.”

Under the measure, most non-essential employees would be banned from taking their city cars home or using them for non-city business.

Exempted employees include all police and certified police department personnel as permitted by the chief of police; command staff members of the Jackson Fire Department as permitted by the chief; essential employees of the Public Works Department, as deemed essential to respond to emergencies by the public works director; the director of Planning and Development and the code enforcement manager, the director of Parks and Recreation, and the mayor.

Departments that violate the policy could face a decrease in Fuelman funds, as well as budgeted amounts for the purchase of new vehicles.

