House fire occurs on West Capitol Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire on West Capitol Street.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Jackson Fire Chief Patrick Armon says it started at the back of the house and then burned into the attic. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say it was caused by “human involvement.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.