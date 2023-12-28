Promote Your Business
House fire occurs on West Capitol Street in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire on West Capitol Street.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Jackson Fire Chief Patrick Armon says it started at the back of the house and then burned into the attic. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say it was caused by “human involvement.”

