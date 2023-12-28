Frosty Mornings Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold start for central MS today! Temps dropped to the low 30s across the area before the sun came up, and they won’t warm very much into the afternoon hours. Expect highs today to be in the upper 40s and low 50s!

Frosty mornings are ahead for the rest of the week, with overnight lows projected to stay in the upper 20s and low 30s through Saturday night. Tomorrow afternoon will bring similar conditions to today with highs in the low 50s. Winter comin’ in hot (or cold, rather)! We will see more of the same with sunny skies through the end of the week. By the weekend a pattern shift will be in the forecast for us. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s as a low-pressure system approaches the area Sunday afternoon. This will bring increased rain chances late Sunday night and early Monday morning as it moves through, so be prepared to take it slow getting home from those NYE events!

Behind this front things will return to pleasantly wintery with frost back in the picture in the mornings and highs in the low 50s. Chances for rain will persist through the rest of the first week of January.

