Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into the holiday weekend ahead of rain chances next week

Forecast Trend
Forecast Trend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Another cold night is in store across the area as winds continue to flow out of the northwest. Expect low temperatures to bottom out near and below freezing overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of frost could also develop across parts of the area by morning.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will run well below normal again on Friday to close out the last full week of the year. There will be a mix of sun and clouds overhead as afternoon highs peak generally in the lower 50s. Winds could also be breezy at times with gusts out of the west as high as 20 MPH at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will gradually start to see temperatures moderate heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. Expect highs in the middle 50s for Saturday before warming up to the 60s on Sunday. This gradual warm-up will be out ahead of a chance for a few passing showers late Sunday night into Monday morning, mainly south of I-20. Our weather will turn quiet and cool behind this system for the rest of Monday into Tuesday. Another area of low pressure is expected to pass through by late Wednesday bringing a better chance for rain for the entire area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Holiday weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: Frigid temperatures continue for the last few days of this year
Ashley's Afternoon Forecast
COLD starts ahead over the next 10 days.
Frosty Mornings Ahead
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast