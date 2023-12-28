First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into the holiday weekend ahead of rain chances next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Another cold night is in store across the area as winds continue to flow out of the northwest. Expect low temperatures to bottom out near and below freezing overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of frost could also develop across parts of the area by morning.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will run well below normal again on Friday to close out the last full week of the year. There will be a mix of sun and clouds overhead as afternoon highs peak generally in the lower 50s. Winds could also be breezy at times with gusts out of the west as high as 20 MPH at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will gradually start to see temperatures moderate heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. Expect highs in the middle 50s for Saturday before warming up to the 60s on Sunday. This gradual warm-up will be out ahead of a chance for a few passing showers late Sunday night into Monday morning, mainly south of I-20. Our weather will turn quiet and cool behind this system for the rest of Monday into Tuesday. Another area of low pressure is expected to pass through by late Wednesday bringing a better chance for rain for the entire area.

