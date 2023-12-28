Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Frigid temperatures continue for the last few days of this year

Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: It was a frigid Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing. The rest of today will still be a bit chilly with highs this afternoon in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures drop back to below freezing and even into the upper 20s.

Friday: Frost and a light freeze will be likely as you wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Once the sun is up, temperatures will start to warm up into the upper 40s. By tomorrow afternoon, we should be back into the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the evening and into the overnight hours to start off the weekend.

Extended forecast: Freezing temperatures will continue for the start to the last full weekend of the year. Frost will also be likely come Saturday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Another cold evening and start to Sunday is expected with lows in the lower 30s. Frost will again be likely for Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout Sunday afternoon, but clouds will increase heading into the later part of New Years Eve. Overnight, you can expect a few light showers to stick around for the start to New Years Day. The rain should move out by Monday afternoon. We should stay dry until Wednesday of next week when another system is expected to push through, bringing another chance for rain.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

COLD starts ahead over the next 10 days.
Frosty Mornings Ahead
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast: near and below freezing temperatures expected overnight
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast