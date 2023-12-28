First Alert Forecast: Frigid temperatures continue for the last few days of this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: It was a frigid Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing. The rest of today will still be a bit chilly with highs this afternoon in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures drop back to below freezing and even into the upper 20s.

Friday: Frost and a light freeze will be likely as you wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Once the sun is up, temperatures will start to warm up into the upper 40s. By tomorrow afternoon, we should be back into the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the evening and into the overnight hours to start off the weekend.

Extended forecast: Freezing temperatures will continue for the start to the last full weekend of the year. Frost will also be likely come Saturday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Another cold evening and start to Sunday is expected with lows in the lower 30s. Frost will again be likely for Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout Sunday afternoon, but clouds will increase heading into the later part of New Years Eve. Overnight, you can expect a few light showers to stick around for the start to New Years Day. The rain should move out by Monday afternoon. We should stay dry until Wednesday of next week when another system is expected to push through, bringing another chance for rain.

