Crystal Springs police searching for man missing since Christmas Eve night
37-year-old Lavell Kentrell Moore was last seen leaving UMMC
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are asking for your help to locate a missing person.
Lavell Kentrell Moore, 37, has been missing since Christmas Eve night.
He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. leaving a parking lot at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Moore was driving a grey 2011 Infinity M37 with a personalized Copiah County Plate that reads, “10-K.”
Police Chief Tony Hemphill is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 601-892-2121.
