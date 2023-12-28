Promote Your Business
Crystal Springs police searching for man missing since Christmas Eve night

37-year-old Lavell Kentrell Moore was last seen leaving UMMC
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are asking for your help to locate a missing person.

Lavell Kentrell Moore, 37, has been missing since Christmas Eve night.

He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. leaving a parking lot at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Moore was driving a grey 2011 Infinity M37 with a personalized Copiah County Plate that reads, “10-K.”

Police Chief Tony Hemphill is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 601-892-2121.

