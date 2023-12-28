Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars and approximately 20 pounds of marijuana has been seized by Byram Police.

The department recovered the drugs after a failed traffic stop on December 20. They say the drugs have an estimated street value of around $36,000.

According to a department news release, officers attempted to pull over Breyen Gamble, 37, for driving a car with a switched tag near I-55 and Siwell Road.

The vehicle failed to stop, and officers chased him north along I-55 into Jackson, where Gamble attempted to get off the interstate at McDowell Road. That’s when Gamble hit a street sign, got out of the car, and fled on foot toward a wooded area.

Officers captured the suspect and transported him to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He then was taken to the Raymond Detention Center, where he is being held until his initial appearance.

Officers also obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, where they discovered 20 pounds of marijuana in a hidden trunk.

Gamble is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including trafficking controlled substances, felony fleeing, giving a false statement of identity, driving under the influence, and driving with a switched tag. Other charges are pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Woods was last seen on December 22.
Jackson Police searching for man missing since Dec. 22
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Update: Victim named in Christmas Day accident
The Mississippi State Department of Health says “a large number” of medical marijuana products...
Mississippi health department says some medical marijuana products are being retested for safety
Moore was last seen in a 2011 grey Infinity leaving a parking lot at UMMC Sunday night.
Crystal Springs police searching for man missing since Christmas Eve night