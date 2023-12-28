Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars and approximately 20 pounds of marijuana has been seized by Byram Police.

The department recovered the drugs after a failed traffic stop on December 20. They say the drugs have an estimated street value of around $36,000.

According to a department news release, officers attempted to pull over Breyen Gamble, 37, for driving a car with a switched tag near I-55 and Siwell Road.

The vehicle failed to stop, and officers chased him north along I-55 into Jackson, where Gamble attempted to get off the interstate at McDowell Road. That’s when Gamble hit a street sign, got out of the car, and fled on foot toward a wooded area.

Officers captured the suspect and transported him to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He then was taken to the Raymond Detention Center, where he is being held until his initial appearance.

Officers also obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, where they discovered 20 pounds of marijuana in a hidden trunk.

Gamble is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including trafficking controlled substances, felony fleeing, giving a false statement of identity, driving under the influence, and driving with a switched tag. Other charges are pending.

