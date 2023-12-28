Promote Your Business
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County

Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21(Simpson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a missing woman in Simpson County.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Tazah Amethyst Hosey, 30, was reported missing by her father on Saturday. It was determined that she died on that same day.

On Christmas Eve, shortly before 9 p.m., deputies discovered a vehicle on Paul Kennedy Road just outside of Magee. The body of Hosey was discovered in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thursday, December 28, 21-year-old Kendarious Marquise Dampeer was arrested for the murder of Hosey.

Dampeer is in the Simpson County Adult Detention and is awaiting an initial appearance at the Simpson County Justice Court.

