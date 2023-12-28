17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A Montgomery police spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Rexford Road at about 4:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at an area hospital.

Neither a suspect nor motive was immediately clear. The incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown released statements on the death, though neither included the victim’s name, which has not been officially released by law enforcement.

Saddened to learn of another life lost to a senseless shooting. We can never become numb to the impact gun violence has on our community. We will continue our work to find solutions to this. SR — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) December 28, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the loss of yet another young soul in our community. We have to change our attitudes & levels of respect for humanity. Far too often we seek quick & devastating responses to conflict. Sending our prayers to the family & lending our support. — Melvin J. Brown, Ed.D. (@SuptMJBrown) December 28, 2023

