Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec. 27, 0223.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A Montgomery police spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Rexford Road at about 4:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at an area hospital.

Neither a suspect nor motive was immediately clear. The incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown released statements on the death, though neither included the victim’s name, which has not been officially released by law enforcement.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Approximately 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson City Council to consider overriding mayor’s veto of city vehicle ordinance
John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust
Woods was last seen on December 22.
Jackson Police searching for man missing since Dec. 22
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family