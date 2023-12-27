Promote Your Business
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson-native Carmen K. Jones is a filmmaker in Atlanta with a long list of production credits to her name.

She started the non-profit Water Walkers Foundation to promote aspiring filmmakers in Jackson.

It is hosting a film camp for teens in the summer of 2024. The deadline to apply is January 31st.

