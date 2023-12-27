Supervisor, special counsel at odds over minority business payment, JSU allocation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An outgoing Hinds County Supervisor says a minority contractor wasn’t paid before Christmas because he voted against giving $1 million to Jackson State University.

Others, though, say the matters are unrelated, and that they didn’t have the needed documents to make the payment before the holiday weekend.

Fireworks again erupted at a board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday, after District 2 Supervisor David Archie questioned why Hardison Enterprises was not paid for work done in District 2, despite a motion being approved to pay them earlier in the month.

Archie says the company wasn’t paid because he voted against giving Jackson State $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. He blamed that decision on special counsel LaToya Thompson.

Thompson, who was brought on to help oversee the county’s ARPA funds last summer, is the wife of new JSU President Dr. Marcus Thompson.

“You know good and well that you’re the first lady of Jackson State University, and that we voted against - myself and Supervisor Graham - voted against the million dollars that’s supposed to be going to Jackson State University,” Archie said. “You’re playing politics with supervisors that have hired you to come here to work.”

Graham is District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham. Last week, he and Graham voted against giving JSU $1 million to fund economic development projects in the county.

Thompson told Archie the payment to Hardison couldn’t be made because the company never submitted all the needed paperwork.

Hardison was brought on to pave roads in District 2. The Flowood-based company, according to Archie, was awarded a $60,000 contract.

“We tried to do everything we could to work with Hardison Enterprises to get their invoice... the same morning that you approved it,” she said. “We were working as quickly as we could to make that happen for you.”

She reminded Archie that Hardison began work without a contract and without a notice to proceed and that any contract submitted would have to be reviewed to ensure it complied with state statute.

Said Thompson, “Hardison Enterprises’ invoice was sent to me at 9:18 Tuesday morning for a board meeting that was supposed to begin at 9 a.m.”

Board Attorney Tony Gaylor, meanwhile, said the Hardison contract was approved pending the receipt of the executed document.

“I’ve been informed that the executed document is being forwarded to me, at which time the clerk’s office can get a claim and pay them,” he said.

As for the $1 million, Thompson said the matter was not included on Monday’s special claims docket because of an outcry from Archie, Graham, and others.

“There were calls made to us about the anger from proceeding with things that were decided at that meeting, and so we were going to wait until the new board came, which is what you said should happen,” she said. “I told y’all that on Friday.”

At a meeting on December 19, the board voted 3-2 to give JSU $1 million in ARPA funds for economic development.

Graham said he had not seen how the funds would be used and would ask the new board to rescind the allocation once they were in office.

A special claims meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, where the board was expected to vote on the allocation. However, the amount was not brought up for consideration.

Instead, the board voted on several other claims, including Adcamp Inc., $73,869.77 for road resurfacing, and IMS Engineers $191,587.51 for construction, engineering, and inspection services related to ARPA road repaving.

The board also approved paying $134 to Canon Solutions America for repairing a printer in the District Attorney’s Office.

The meeting got heated at times, with Archie refusing to yield the floor to answer a question from Board Vice-President Bobby McGowan. Proceedings were temporarily delayed after McGowan and Board President Vern Gavin walked out, ending the quorum.

“$1 million versus a minority trying to get $60,000 and you dropped the ball... I want to know who told her to drop the ball. She dropped the ball,” he said, referring to Thompson. “I love Jackson State University, but we’re not going to hook and crook for Jackson State University.”

