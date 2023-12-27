Studio 3 tours one of Jackson’s newest restaurants, Eudora’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson’s newest restaurants, Eudora’s, is open for the holidays.

Studio 3 visited and learned about the menu and drink specials.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.