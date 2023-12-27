Promote Your Business
‘A slap on the wrist’: Jackson mother charged in death of 1-year-old given $10,000 bond

Yolanda Hunter
Yolanda Hunter(JPD)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother charged with felony child abuse in connection to the beating death of a 1-year-old boy was given a $10,000 bond Wednesday.

WLBT was the only news outlet inside Jackson Municipal Court where Yolanda Hunter entered in handcuffs and exited with a mild punishment, according to Jackson Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks.

“I was very disappointed. To me, $10,000 in a felony child abuse case is most definitely a slap on the wrist,” Banks said.

Hunter turned herself in to authorities after finding out on the news that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The mother’s attorney claims Hunter has no criminal history, a full-time job, and four other children she provides for.

She also noted Hunter wasn’t even with the 1-year-old when the child became unresponsive and was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

Deputy Chief Banks backed up this claim, saying Hunter was with her other son who was getting dialysis when the tragedy unfolded.

However, Banks also said the child abuse appeared to have progressed over time.

“The child actually had new and previous bruises to the body. The new bruises and old bruises could have happened at any time - in the middle of the night or anytime that morning,” Banks said. “We do know that Yolanda was there before she went to dialysis with her other kid.”

On the other hand, Hunter’s attorney said during the hearing that the child didn’t have any bruises and was eating and drinking before his mother left.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s other four children have been released from Child Protective Services to their grandmother.

Her boyfriend, Herman Coleman (also known as Herman Arthur Gardner), remains at large.

