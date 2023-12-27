Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Police investigating after Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning

Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning
Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is normally a time for peace and joy, but a police department and sheriff’s office in Mississippi find themselves investigating a violent holiday crime.

A family member found Willie Meaders dead outside his home in the town of Weir, Mississippi a little before 9 o’clock Christmas morning.

The Weir Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating.

Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates says evidence points to Meaders’ death as a homicide.

“Mr. Meaders was found to have blunt force trauma to the back of the head. We immediately began collecting evidence and processing the scene and we are investigating this as a homicide. We are currently processing evidence and speaking to witnesses and conducting interviews on potential suspects at this time,” Cates said.

He said the crime has rattled the quiet community.

“This is a very big shock for our community. We do not have crimes like this around here. This is a very good small town. So something like this really shocks and rocks the neighborhood, so the Weir Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff’s office is doing everything we can to get this solved and put people’s peace of mind back in order,” Cates said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
Fatal accident in Newton County
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon

Latest News

Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Nearly 300 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2013. Here are their names.
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon