Last-minute holiday shoppers find gifts before Christmas

Because some people are still out scrambling to get those last-minute gifts, some stores are tweaking their hours and staying open later to accommodate some of those shoppers between now and Christmas Eve.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Holiday cheer is in the air as thousands of shoppers are flooding parking lots and packing out stores, buying those last-minute items that were on their Christmas list.

In the Pearl Outlet mall, you can see dozens of shoppers going in and out of their favorite stores hoping to buy and scratch off all the things on their Christmas list.

“I got a sweater, pants, and gloves with like the little holes in them so you can play with your phone,” Elliot Stanley said.

“I came out here to do a little shopping. I probably get me a couple of outfits for the holidays and get my grandkids some toys and different stuff like that,” Boone Pickett said.

Business owners like Hicham Lamdarass, who is the owner of Napoly Men’s Wear, say he’s seen an influx of customers inside his store over the last several days.

But, that comes as no surprise because he says this time of year is when his business booms the most.

“Christmas is my best time to shine. I mean for my business that’s how we collect our fruits. We’ve been working the whole year for this moment,” he said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 149.1 million people plan to shop in person on Saturday, which is a 10.5% drop from last year’s record of 158.5 million people.

Despite having to get out in the traffic, shop in crowded stores, and wait in long lines, many say just being able to be with those they love this holiday season is a gift that money can’t buy.

“I’m very happy to be in [The United States of] America and to celebrate and be with my family, because I was overseas in Japan, and I wasn’t able to come back for Christmas. So, I just really enjoy being down and spending time with family,” Stanley said.

