JPD: Two shot after altercation in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after they were shot in West Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Police confirmed the shooting with 3 On Your Side. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Metairie Road And Gentilly Drive.

A witness at the scene told WLBT that individuals in two cars were talking and then began shooting at each other.

It’s unclear whether the two victims were in the same car or different cars.

WLBT has reached out to Jackson Police for more details.

