Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: Two shot after altercation in West Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after they were shot in West Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Police confirmed the shooting with 3 On Your Side. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Metairie Road And Gentilly Drive.

A witness at the scene told WLBT that individuals in two cars were talking and then began shooting at each other.

It’s unclear whether the two victims were in the same car or different cars.

WLBT has reached out to Jackson Police for more details.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Nearly 300 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2013. Here are their names.
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon

Latest News

Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Accidental shooting - Birmingham
12-year-old killed in Christmas Eve accidental shooting identified by Coroner’s Office
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve