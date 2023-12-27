Jackson residents experience water leak on Christmas Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson neighborhood had to pause their celebrations on Christmas Day due to a large water leak.

While some of you opened presents Christmas morning, residents on Randolph Street in Jackson opened their doors to find their yards flooded.

“I came outside to bring my dog to the bathroom and it was just a mess, water was everywhere,” resident Cherry Anderson said.

A water line break near the intersection of Dr. Morton Street and Randolph Street began early Christmas morning. When resident Cassandra Johnson saw what was going on, she called JXN Water for help.

“I understand that everybody wants to stay at home and enjoy Christmas. So, that’s the reason for calling so many times yesterday to try to get someone out here this morning to fix the problem,” Johnson said. “The water started smelling yesterday evening around six o’clock. So we call back again. Somebody was on the phone and picked up and she said, ‘Well, that sounds like a sewer problem.’ So she sent someone out and I thought the problem was fixed. But when I get up this morning, water is everywhere.”

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, contractors with JXN Water were seen working to replace a piece of pipe.

“Things happen and things happen on holidays too. So maybe if they had, like, a holiday team or something that could have come out yesterday morning when we first started calling, we wouldn’t be going through all this now. Maybe they could have patched it a little bit for us. I mean, because I couldn’t do anything in my yard yesterday,” Anderson said.

JXN Water released this statement regarding the leak:

“JXN Water serves more than 55,000 water service accounts in a city of nearly 150,000 people. Since launching the 24/7 call center over the summer, agents have been responsive to thousands of resident concerns about their water service or water account despite facing a significant backlog of systemic disrepair to aging pipes, valves, hydrants and other important water infrastructure. We appreciate the professionalism of the dedicated team of JXN Water staff members who now answer the call 24/7 and the small number of on-call members who were available even on Christmas Day. The diligent effort of this group of people is acknowledged by the decision to allow as many field crew members as possible to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families. JXN Water responds to many emergency leaks, many that are complex and require expertise beyond simply locating the pipe. Repairs are scheduled based on a variety of factors, such as how severe the issue poses to the health and safety of people and overall traffic disruption or impact. The timing and the duration of these repairs can vary based on the challenges once the pipe is dug up and the water professionals begin to address the problem. JXN Water is committed to Water for All, All the time and this work continues day and night. While inconvenient, the leak repair in question on Christmas Day posed no immediate harm or danger and was prioritized and completed this morning. Residents who have concerns about their water service or to report any concern can call 601-500-5200 to connect or receive updates at any time. While crews are at work, we ask for patience as emergency repairs as well as scheduled repairs are completed.”

Residents say they’re thankful JXN Water addressed their side of the issue, but would like to see the city address the lack of drainage that only made the situation worse.

“The drains are stopped up in the water. We’ve been calling the people, but they won’t come out and stop the drains,” resident Clevelend Johnson said.

“A couple of times, the city came out with a truck to suck it out and they said it wouldn’t work. That’s one of the reasons we got this issue because the storm drains are stopped up. We have three of them down here on this end that really need some attention,” Johnson said.

The city of Jackson did not respond with a comment.

