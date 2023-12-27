Promote Your Business
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, 18-year-old Amare Armon Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a residence.

Police first received reports of a possible burglary in the 2400 block of 31st Street around 12:06 p.m. Officers were able to identify Sullivan as a suspect after he left his wallet at the scene.

Officers were called to the same house just over an hour later after Sullivan was once again seen inside of the home. When officials arrived, Sullivan tried to run and jumped out of a second-story window. He was arrested shortly after.

“The officers rolled in 4 to 5 deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape,” Sullivan told investigators during an interview.

He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

