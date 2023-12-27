First Alert Forecast: Temperatures take a tumble for the end of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Another cooler morning is expected with temperatures still reaching the mid 30s. Once the sun starts to rise, we will see temperatures warm up rather quickly reaching 50s by lunchtime. Highs by this afternoon will be in the low 60s with mostly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze heading into this evening as a colder air mass moves in overnight. With this breeze, this may limit frost potential for Thursday morning.

Thursday: Temperatures will be in the low 30s to start off the morning. We will still see pretty cool temperatures throughout the day, however, as highs will still only be in the upper 40s by the afternoon. This cooler air will stick around into the evening. Temperatures will already be in the low 40s by the time the sun goes down.

Extended forecast: As you wake up Friday, you can expect another very cold morning with lows, again, in the upper 20s. There may still be some areas of patchy frost, but this still is uncertain as there could be a slight breeze to limit the potential. We will see temperatures only reach the low 50s for Friday afternoon, but partly cloudy skies will stick around as we head into the final weekend of 2023. The start to New Years weekend will be quiet with mostly sunny skies Saturday and temperatures in the mid 50s. However, there will be the chance of showers for New Years Eve and will likely continue overnight and into New Years Day.

