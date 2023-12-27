First Alert Forecast: near and below freezing temperatures expected overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: An upper-level low pressure system will filter in colder air across the region into tonight. Winds will become northerly over the coming hours, which will result in temperatures to bottom out below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure to bundle up getting out the door in the morning!

THURSDAY: Thursday’s forecast will feature much cooler weather behind this system. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to only reach the upper 40s to near 50-degrees, which is well below normal for this time of year. We will cool down quickly again tomorrow night with low temperatures below freezing. There will also be the potential of frost during the overnight period.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will steadily warm up heading into the holiday weekend to close out 2023. By Sunday we could reach the lower 60s again ahead of an incoming low-pressure system out of the west. This system could feature the chance of showers into Monday morning with the greatest chance south of I-20. It will quickly clear out by Tuesday before another and better chance of rain emerges on Wednesday from another system.

