Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole, flips upside down in Jackson

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jackson Wednesday morning.

According to Capitol Police, the one-vehicle accident happened on University Avenue and Cherry Street.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit a pole and then flipped upside down.

They were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.

