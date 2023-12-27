Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole, flips upside down in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jackson Wednesday morning.

According to Capitol Police, the one-vehicle accident happened on University Avenue and Cherry Street.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit a pole and then flipped upside down.

They were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.