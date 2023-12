JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Willy B’s Steakhouse chefs prepared shrimp and grits on Studio 3.

The restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.