Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that is being described as a “tragic and fatal altercation that occurred between two correctional officers” took place at a Mississippi prison on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the East Mississippi Correctional Facility around 1 p.m.

Officers immediately responded after hearing a gunshot and placed the suspect in restraints, the press release states.

Local law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived soon after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the suspect was taken into custody and is currently being processed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The facility is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate what led to the altercation, the press release continues.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” it concludes. “[Management and Training Corporation] is committed to supporting them through this very difficult time.”

