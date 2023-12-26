Long-time owner of Carter Jewelers to retire; business to be sold

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the state’s oldest jewelry stores is changing owners after 25 years.

You may not recognize the name Jerry Lake, but you probably will recognize the smile and the business behind it.

Since 1997, Lake has been running Jackson’s oldest jewelry store just around the corner from the state capitol.

But the business dates much further back than that.

“John Von Souter started the business in 1849. That’s a year Abraham Lincoln was a junior congressman to give you a perspective of it,” Lake explained.

While Lake took over the store 25 years ago, the company dates much further back to the 19th century. The building in Jackson specifically has been through the Civil War, the Great Depression, two World Wars, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter Jewelers has had their fair share of tough times - from break-ins in Jackson during the early 2000s to tornado damage in Vicksburg in 2019. But Lake and his business have bounced back every time.

As Lake looks to retire after nearly 50 years in the jewelry industry, he wants the business to continue without him.

“A lot of people when they heard about my retirement thought the store was closing. It was really important to me that this store not close,” Lake said.

So who will be carrying on the Carter Jewelry store name?

“Hopefully, mid-February, I’ll be able to do some kind of a close and sell to my son. My store in Vicksburg, I’m selling to my general manager over there, Ginger Richards, who’s has worked for me for 30 years,” Lake said.

