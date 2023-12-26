Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Freezing Temperatures Return Mid-week
Monday Night 10PM
Monday Night 10PM
By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low clouds remain over central Mississippi tonight, which will help maintain mild conditions, though we are noticing a cool down behind that front that brought a little over half an inch of rain yesterday. You will see some patchy fog generally west of I-55 through tomorrow morning. Our overnight low tonight near 39. The morning commute will ease through the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Looking for most of the cloud cover to erode away by mid-day Tuesday expected, with a high of 57.

A low-pressure system that has been spinning over the mid-Mississippi River valley will slowly move east, filtering in colder air. Mid-week morning lows will be close to freezing. But here’s your First Alert on some of the coldest temperatures so far this season, as we head into the New Year’s weekend. Some areas dropping into the mid and upper 20′s. Slight rain chances on New Year’s Eve, with a better chance Monday, New Year’s Day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Monday Night 10PM
WLBT at 10p -Monday Night

Most Read

Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
Body found in ditch with gunshot wound in Canton identified
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Fatal accident in Newton County
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Frosty mornings are ahead this week
First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry days ahead but rain could return for the New Year
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Cooler mornings return this week
First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather returns for the last week of this year
Ashley's Afternoon Forecast