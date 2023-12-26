First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low clouds remain over central Mississippi tonight, which will help maintain mild conditions, though we are noticing a cool down behind that front that brought a little over half an inch of rain yesterday. You will see some patchy fog generally west of I-55 through tomorrow morning. Our overnight low tonight near 39. The morning commute will ease through the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Looking for most of the cloud cover to erode away by mid-day Tuesday expected, with a high of 57.

A low-pressure system that has been spinning over the mid-Mississippi River valley will slowly move east, filtering in colder air. Mid-week morning lows will be close to freezing. But here’s your First Alert on some of the coldest temperatures so far this season, as we head into the New Year’s weekend. Some areas dropping into the mid and upper 20′s. Slight rain chances on New Year’s Eve, with a better chance Monday, New Year’s Day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.