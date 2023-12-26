Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: trending cooler by mid to late week

Morning low temps ahead
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Another chilly night is in store as a surface high pressure influences our forecast. Expect overnight low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 30s in most spots under a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday as winds shift ahead of an approaching system to the northwest. Afternoon highs will peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A low-pressure system is expected to send in a cold front to the region by the end of the day allowing for colder air to filter in. Low temperatures will likely bottom out near and below freezing tomorrow night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures for the rest of the week will run below average in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s/30s. We will trend slightly warmer into the last weekend of 2023 ahead of another incoming low-pressure system. There could be some showers around with this system late Sunday into Monday. Another push of cooler air will track in behind once it moves out Monday into Tuesday.

