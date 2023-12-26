Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Colder mornings arrive late this week as rain returns for New Years

Cold and frosty mornings coming soon
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: We are off to a cooler start this morning compared to the past few days. We will still partly cloudy skies today but there should be more sunshine heading into the rest of this afternoon. Expect temperatures to warm up into the mid 50s. This evening, we will see temperatures drop even further into the mid to low 30s in some places. There may be a few areas of patchy frost that develop overnight.

Wednesday: As you wake up Wednesday morning, clear skies will lead to temperatures in the mid 30s. After sunrise, temperatures will warm up quickly in the upper 50s. Clear skies will continue Wednesday evening, allowing for temperatures to reach freezing overnight and into Thursday morning.

Extended forecast: The second half of this week will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s. These cooler mornings will linger into New Years Weekend. Most of this weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies but this may change come New Years Eve. Models are suggesting there will be showers come Sunday night and into Monday morning, but these won’t last for long. Showers should move out by the middle of New Years Day.

