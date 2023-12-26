Big House Books bring inmates comfort this Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While many are enjoying Christmas with loved ones, there may be an empty seat that would have been filled by someone incarcerated.

One Jackson non-profit is making sure those in prisons across the state find comfort during the holidays.

Volunteers with Big House Books are filling the wish lists of inmates across Mississippi, with literature that allows them to go beyond their prison walls this holiday season.

”It is giving them that escape,” said Ryan Upshaw. The Big House Books board member and volunteer overseas the selection, packing, and shipment of 50 to 70 books to inmates each week.”

So, when they want to just sort of get away they can pick up one of the books they have gotten from us and so again if it is a science fiction book that can take them away, give them that escape,” said Upshaw.

Most of the incarcerated receive three paperback books donated to the organization. “

We have a group of people that want to get something into their hands to make them smile,” said volunteer Chelsea Golden. For the Jackson resident, this is a passion project.

”This is maybe the only thing they have during the holiday,” said Golden. “So the books are really important. We get lots of letters thanking us. We read all the letters.”

With requests filled, it’s time for shipping. All around the small library are reminders of what their efforts mean to the imprisoned.

”All the drawings you see around here have been drawn by people incarcerated,” Golden said pointing to the art that adorns the center’s walls.

”Individuals who are incarcerated are still human beings,” added Upshaw. “They’re still people, and they have a right to read.”

Big House Books has been collecting and shipping books to inmates for over 10 years.

If you would like to make a donation, whether financial or books in good condition or to volunteer, click here.

You can also drop off books at the center located at 133 Millsaps Avenue, Jackson MS.

