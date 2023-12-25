Police: Juvenile shot and killed in accidental shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One child was shot and killed Christmas Eve Sunday night.

Birmingham police say that around 4:50 p.m., west precinct officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pike Road on reports of a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers were led to an alleyway where they observed a 12-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported to him Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say preliminary investigations have revealed that they believe the victim was playing with the gun before the gun discharged. After speaking with multiple individuals, officials say they have no indication the the juvenile was shot by anyone else. Birmingham police say the evidence that they have received point to the shooting being accidental.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department homicide unit will arrive to the scene, conduct an investigation, and will then present the case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office who will then take the information and be the governing body in the case.

