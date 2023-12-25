First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather returns for the last week of this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Most of the rain moved out earlier this morning, leaving us with a much drier Christmas Day. You can expect mostly cloudy skies to start off this afternoon with some clearing out by early this evening. Some sunshine will peak through, and it will be a bit breezy again today with wind gusts up to 15 mph. Highs today will still be on the warmer side in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be a bit cooler as temperatures drop to the low 40s and upper 30s.

Tuesday: It will be a cooler day come Tuesday as highs will only be in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, but skies should begin to clear up overnight. This will help to drop overnight lows into the mid 30s.

Extended forecast: We will see mostly clear skies throughout the end of this week however we will also be seeing a drop in our temperatures overnight. Starting Thursday, morning temperatures will be back into the low 30s and continue to stay below freezing over the next few mornings. Highs won’t be making it out of the upper 40s and low 50s as we head into the final weekend of 2023. We will stay dry heading into next weekend but there is a slight chance we could be ringing in the new year with a few showers and cooler temperatures.

