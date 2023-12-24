Promote Your Business
Ole Miss football lands commitment from nation’s top transfer portal prospect

Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) reacts after sacking Alabama quarterback Jalen...
Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) reacts after sacking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for Ole Miss football and the self-proclaimed transfer portal king Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels continue to impress in recruiting this offseason after landing the nation’s No. 1 prospect out of the portal, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen. He committed on Christmas Eve.

The former five-star defensive and tackle and No. 1 overall recruit out of high school played the last two seasons at Texas A&M.

Nolen had his best season last year as an Aggie, recording 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

The former Aggie joins a list of outstanding talent on the defensive side of the ball that has committed to join Ole Miss from the transfer portal, including former Florida Gator Princely Umanmielen - who led Florida in sacks and tackles for loss this past season - former Oklahoma Sooners safety Key Lawrence, and former Mississippi State defensive back Decamerion Richardson.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been a key reason for the talent the Rebels have recruited this offseason, so much so that the official Ole Miss X (formerly Twitter) has changed its profile picture to a photo of Golding following the commitment of Nolen.

