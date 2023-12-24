Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Missing and Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old from Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Paeince Barnes was last seen Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 49 South in Simpson County.

Barnes may be accompanied by James Johnson, 55, who is six feet, four inches tall and weighs 282 pounds.

Barnes and Johnson are believed to be in a blue 2007 Lexus EX with the Mississippi tag HAZ7823.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year

Latest News

21-year-old Holmes County man pleads guilty to robbing bank
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Rankin Co. police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash