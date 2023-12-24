First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect showers to develop this morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon. Tonight a few thunderstorms will be thrown into the mix, nothing severe is expected. Today’s high near 64 (Normal high 58), overnight low of 58 (normal low 38). Not too far off our normal high for late December, but the overnight lows are running about 20 degrees warmer. Winds will be gusty at times from the southeast, as high as 35 mph today, up to 40 mph tonight. Rainfall amounts could reach an inch or more in some places. Then as we head into Christmas day and the last week of the year, a drier pattern sets in. Also, a cooling trend returns, with freezing temps and frost by mid-week. Christmas Day brings a partly cloudy sky with only a lingering 20 percent chance of a shower before noon. A look ahead, to your New Year’s Eve: while there is a chance for showers, right now it looks to be minimal, around 20%.

