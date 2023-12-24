Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

A Wet Christmas Eve
WLBT First Alert Forecast Sunday AM
WLBT First Alert Forecast Sunday AM
By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect showers to develop this morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon. Tonight a few thunderstorms will be thrown into the mix, nothing severe is expected. Today’s high near 64 (Normal high 58), overnight low of 58 (normal low 38). Not too far off our normal high for late December, but the overnight lows are running about 20 degrees warmer. Winds will be gusty at times from the southeast, as high as 35 mph today, up to 40 mph tonight. Rainfall amounts could reach an inch or more in some places. Then as we head into Christmas day and the last week of the year, a drier pattern sets in. Also, a cooling trend returns, with freezing temps and frost by mid-week. Christmas Day brings a partly cloudy sky with only a lingering 20 percent chance of a shower before noon. A look ahead, to your New Year’s Eve: while there is a chance for showers, right now it looks to be minimal, around 20%.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT First Alert Forecast Sunday AM
WLBT at 6a First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year
A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year

Latest News

WLBT First Alert Forecast Sunday AM
WLBT at 6a First Alert Forecast
Rain chances increase for Christmas
First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely for Christmas Eve
Ashley's Saturday Night Forecast
Christmas Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry start to the weekend but rain returns by Christmas Eve